GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden reports that four men are currently in jail following the bust of a theft ring. Deputies responded multiple times to an Oxford Road property in Eastern Guernsey County over the past weekend for reports of several items such as vehicle parts and tools stolen from the property. The residents reported that they had captured the men on video surveillance cameras positioned throughout the property but did not know the identity of the men. The videos were turned over to the deputies and after reviewing the photos with other deputies at the office, the identity of all four men were established.

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO