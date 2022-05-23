ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Softball Powers Past Bowling Green 10-2 in National Invitational Softball Championship

By Kathleen Boyce
 3 days ago

Katie Goldberg drove in six RBI and hit two home runs to lead the Cavaliers to the victory in the opening game of the NISC

After just missing out on a bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers (28-24) earned a spot at the National Invitational Softball Championship as the number one overall seed. UVA quickly proved why it deserved this respect, cruising to a 10-2 run-rule victory over Bowling Green in the opening game on Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Molly Grube was able to strand two runners on base in the top of the first, and then Katie Goldberg blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, the start of a fantastic performance for Goldberg.

Sarah Coon and Tori Gilbert joined the home run party with back-to-back solo homers in the third inning to extend the lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Katie Goldberg added an RBI single and Sarah Coon contributed a two-run double to make it 8-0. The Cavaliers started off the tournament hot at the plate with nine hits through just four innings, a great sign for things to come in this tournament.

Bowling Green managed to score two runs in the top of the fifth to hold off the run rule for a little bit, but the Cavalier offense struck again. Katie Goldberg hit her second home run, which also served as a walk-off two-run shot to seal the 10-2 victory.

Goldberg was electric at the plate with two home runs and a single along with a career-high six RBI and three runs scored. Sarah Coon also had a great day with three RBI. Molly Grube pitched four innings in the victory and only allowed one hit.

Virginia will move along in the winners bracket and will face Central Arkansas on Tuesday at 3:30pm.

See the full bracket for the National Invitational Softball Championship here.

