NBA

Draymond Green Reacts to Luka's Steph Shimmy

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBeMP_0fn4gWyQ00

Draymond didn't have any issue with Luka Doncic copying Steph Curry's shimmy

Celebrations and subtle jabs are part of the game; however, some times they age poorly. When directed at Steph Curry, they frequently age poorly. Whether it be a court-side Nuggets fan who made a crying face at Steph in round one, Ja Morant who mocked his four-point play celebration in round two, or Luka Doncic who imitated  his shimmy in the WCF, nobody has successfully clowned Steph Curry yet this postseason.

When asked about Doncic hitting the Steph shimmy, Draymond Green said, "He's a competitor. I saw the shimmy, and it's to be expected. Steph was in the area, Steph shimmied on them... you expect that."

Draymond also addressed some of the narratives before the series that Doncic may had surpassed Curry as the league's top guard, saying that "As far as the talk before the series, I didn't even see it or notice it. I'm not sure if Steph saw it or noticed it. At this point, you don't need any more motivation other than this team is standing in the way of getting back to the NBA Finals."

Steph was asked a similar question, and while he acknowledged that he indeed sees everything, he also said there is no added motivation beyond the team's desire to get back to the Finals. Steph was also asked about Luka's shimmy, and said, "I didn't see it. I gotta go look. I'll do some homework and get back to you on that one."

Refusing to get into some of the narrative discussions, Draymond and Steph kept their focus on the team's ultimate goal, which is winning a championship.

Comments / 21

Odell Williams
3d ago

the sad thing is that he is trying to shimmy like Curry yet got mad when Curry did one better , when he turned away before the shot went in. don't fish it if you can't take Luca

Reply
7
Fu.. a repuikan
3d ago

Stoping trying to be someone else and start playing some defense. Oh yea , get some hops!!😭

Reply
10
