ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green Reacts to Refereeing Issues in Game 3

By C.J. Peterson
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7RnL_0fn4gV5h00

Draymond Green wasn't pleased with the officiating early in Game 3 and but he thinks it worked to his benefit.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Draymond Green may be the most vocal NBA player when it comes to arguing calls with officials.

Sunday night, the Warriors' star forward voiced his displeasure with crew chief Marc Davis and his crew of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Earning a technical foul that stemmed from regular chirping with he refs, Green thinks it helped fuel his second half performance.

"I got a tech for saying 'that's wack,'" Green said after the game. "So yeah, I was pissed off but thanks. That helped me play a lot better. I appreciate it."

Green's frustration began in the second quarter as Stephen Curry threw a wild pass to the Michigan State product who was near half court. Getting back over the line to catch the ball, Green was called for an over-and-back violation, much to his displeasure.

"I got really upset," Green said. "It clearly wasn't a back court."

After what appeared to be a botched call, Green began to argue with Davis, who dished out a technical. But it wasn't over there as Green pushed the limits, walking the line of a second technical which would have resulted in an ejection — his second of the postseason.

"That's ridiculous!" Green reportedly shouted at Davis. "This ain't about you!"

According to Green, though,  this spat with Davis provided the fuel to turn his game around, particularly in the second half. Before that point, Green had had three turnovers and had scored just two points.

He finished the game with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting and dished out five assists.

Comments / 4

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers willing to trade key player this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers still have not gone past the second round in over two decades, and it may be one particular player taking the fall this time around. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported on Monday that 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is not untouchable and that the team would entertain the idea of trading him this offseason. Neubeck adds that 76ers would not just dump Thybulle for salary-saving purposes however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Steph, LeBron react to Kerr's comments on elementary school shooting

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spent the entirety of his press conference ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals demanding action from politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “Now we have children murdered at school,” Kerr said. “When are...
NBA
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy