IN MEMORIAM Marc Caron 1946"“2022

By Cynthia Kuhn
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Caron, Member Emeritus of ACNP died on April 25, 2022 at the age of 75. Marc joined ACNP in 2004 and contributed through his career to the mission of the College, where he and his trainees frequently presented their work. Marc received his BSc in Chemistry from Laval...

