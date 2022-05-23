ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin sequestering in ICE custody: 'I don't see a reason why I should be banned forever'

By Audrey Conklin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Sorokin, who convinced New York City's elite that she was a German heiress by the name of Anna Delvey in 2017, is sequestering in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, out of fear of deportation while she works to get...

SurfsUp
3d ago

Foreign criminals and illegals should be banned forever. Being a criminal should disqualify them already, but Biden does have a preference for those types.

Reply(3)
24
Christopher Kent
3d ago

 "I don't see a reason why I should be banned forever while so many violent offenders get released by ICE on daily basis."... because the U.S. has enough home grown criminals that we wish we could deport somewhere, but we can't. Sorry your visa stay didn't work out, back to Europe you go.

Reply
13
De-De
3d ago

send her back!!! why anyone fell for her scam is beyond belief...

Reply
7
