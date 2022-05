UPDATE 10:40 p.m. (5/25/22) — A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being caught in the middle of gunfire in her Prince William County neighborhood. Surveillance video caught the incident and shows more of what happened, as well as how the young children in the neighborhood recognized that something was off. When watching, you can hear children saying to one another, “Who are they?” “A bad guy! Remember?”

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO