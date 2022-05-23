ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary 1972: a little neglect soon leads to nature taking over

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Photograph: Craig Joiner Photography/Alamy

EXMOOR: Leaving the road we followed a track which is infrequently used, the hill farms which it once served are now approached from a different direction by improved roads. A small notice stated that it was no longer the intention of the highway authority to maintain the track except as a bridle path, even then one would have to bend in the saddle occasionally to avoid overhanging branches. A little neglect in such places soon produces wildlife habitats. The unfurling beech leaves were displaying that intense yellow-green that remains for a few weeks only. In the hedge-banks there were stichworts in profusion together with violets, wood anemones, and some early purple orchids. Mares with their new-born foals whinnied as we passed by. But the constant sounds were bird-song and the bleating of lambs.

We walked beyond the end of the track where even the bridle path status ceased to apply. Trees had fallen and stone walls were tumbled and overgrown with mosses and brambles. A route became less and less recognisable; nature was taking over. For a time we were beyond reach of all mechanical noise – even on Exmoor this is becoming rare. We were glad to lighten ourselves of our rucksacks and take rest on a patch of sward. Among layers of filigree foliage, having all the textural variety of spring, moved secretive birds.

