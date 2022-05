Pottawatomie County commissioners made very little movement Monday in considering two conditional use permits for rural properties north of Rock Creek High School. After spending over an hour discussing the request by Greg Ferkol for a children’s play area and accompanying event space, commissioners voted to proceed with the play area under a rural tourism C-U-P with a condition that a fence be constructed between the play area and a pond and that an annual review of the C-U-P be conducted by county staff. Following the vote, commissioners were required to explain their vote, according to the governing statute.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO