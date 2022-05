Long before he became an actor, Cecil Washington Jr. was known to be dramatic. Or at least that’s what he was told. “My cousins and my friends in high school [Holy Family Catholic High School], they would always say, ‘Cecil, you’re so dramatic, you should be an actor,’ and I didn’t understand them saying I was being dramatic. I said, ‘I’m just being me,’ and then I started thinking, ‘Perhaps I should put this to good use.’ If they think I’m dramatic, maybe I should make some money from that,” Washington said.

