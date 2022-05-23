Buy Black Business Spotlight: Breakfast Brother’s

While serving 39 years in public education, Dallas ISD graduate Dr. Robbie Pipkin worked as a teacher and campus leader. Positions held include teacher of special needs students and gifted students; facilitator and resource teacher for special education; Dean of Instruction, Lincoln High School; Principal of A. S. Johnston Elementary School, Multiple Careers Magnet High School and Henry W. Longfellow Career Exploratory Academy. Longfellow Academy named a No Child Left Behind-Blue Ribbon School; Received Outstanding Middle School of Texas Award and Meadows Foundation Award for Charitable School Projects for Multiple Career High School Magnet. She devoted her career to making students a priority to ensure high academic success.
