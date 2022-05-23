ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

New inductees to Phi Beta Kappa

By Leah Breakstone
thejustice.org
 3 days ago

The University has elected 90 new members to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Of the honorees, 82 are part of the Class of 2022, nine of them having been inducted last year, and the remaining eight are in the Class of 2023. According to the Brandeis Chapter’s webpage,...

www.thejustice.org

Comments / 0

Related
lesley.edu

Mother and daughter graduate together

It’s not unusual for Lesley students to have family ties — from siblings who attend a few years apart to the children of our faculty and staff. A mother-daughter duo graduating together, however, is rare and certainly a cause for celebration. On May 21, we marked that milestone...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pickleball popularity growing in Central Massachusetts

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - By now, you’ve maybe heard about pickleball. It’s a sport finding its way into elementary schools, senior centers and everything in between. It’s no secret the sport has skyrocketed in popularity for well over a decade, but all that practice has local pickleballers taking home some national competition hardware.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlesex County, MA
Education
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
County
Middlesex County, MA
ournewton.org

Learning Express Introduces New Store Owners!

We are excited to announce that the Learning Express of Newton will continue to provide outstanding service to our Newton community with new owners, Joe & Gabby Cefalo!. We are happy to introduce you to your new Learning Express owners. Gabby and Joe live in Sudbury, MA, with their daughters, Mia Rose (2) and Bella Rose (6). They are very excited and look forward to their new venture. Please stop by and welcome them to the community.
NEWTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Horton
nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in June

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phi Beta Kappa#Phi Kappa Phi#College#The Brandeis Chapter#The College Of William
Boston

Is the current COVID surge peaking? New wastewater data shows a turnaround

Levels of the virus have been rising since March, but some are optimistic about a sustained decrease. Researchers are optimistic that new data from wastewater shows that the current COVID-19 surge could soon come to an end. The information was posted Monday by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. It shows decreasing levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NHPR

Ballot now set in the Republican primary for governor of Massachusetts

A former state representative who is a Trump supporter and a business owner backed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will appear on the state ballot in the Republican primary for governor this September. Over the weekend, Republican Party officials gathered at the MassMutual Center in Springfield for their convention. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy