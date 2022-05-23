ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden backs Japan joining ‘reformed’ UN Security Council, Japanese PM says

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gz5sh_0fn4X8IG00
Tweet

President Biden indicated Monday that he supports Japan becoming a permanent member of a “reformed” United Nations Security Council.

Biden met one-on-one with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where the two discussed the Japan-U.S. alliance and ways to ensure security and cooperation on the international stage.

Kishida in opening remarks at a press conference detailed the “necessity to reform and strengthen the United Nations, including the Security Council, which bears an important responsibility for the peace and stability of the international community,” and said that Biden was supportive.

“The president stated that the United States will support Japan becoming a permanent member of a reformed security council,” Kishida said.

The United Nations Security Council carries significant influence within the global body. The council can approve new members and changes to the U.N. charter, and it can approve peacekeeping missions and military action and enact sanctions, which has become particularly important in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The body has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its rules allow any permanent member on its own to block the adoption of any resolution, which has led to strife between members at times.

Adding Japan to the Security Council would add another nation from the Indo-Pacific region that could provide a counterweight to China. International officials have raised concerns about China’s human rights violations, as well as Beijing’s aggression toward Taiwan.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Japan scrambles fighter jets after Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace in first joint military exercise since Ukraine invasion - as President Biden visits Tokyo

Japan scrambled jets after two Chinese military aircrafts and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday on the same day President Joe Biden landed in Tokyo. It was the first joint military exercise held between China and Russia since the war in Ukraine broke out on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Russia#Japanese#The Security Council#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

North Korea weapons threat casts shadow on Biden visit

WASHINGTON, May 19(Reuters) - Any major North Korea weapons test over the next five days could overshadow U.S. President Joe Biden's broader trip focus on bolstering Asian allies against China, analysts say. read more. Despite the Biden administration's vow to break a stalemate in denuclearization talks with North Korea with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

572K+
Followers
70K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy