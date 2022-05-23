ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia Grossman, Brooke Raboutou Go 1-2 In Bouldering World Cup In Salt Lake City

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Raboutou competes during the women's sport climbing combined final at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 6, 2021 in Tokyo. Natalia Grossman didn’t come into the final boulder of the night in the lead, but one quick trip up the wall changed that to earn her a second consecutive...

OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado city among 'best biking cities' in nation

A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best for bike riding. In order to do so, the company compared 24 different metrics across the 200 largest cities in the country, focusing on five different aspects of biking – access, safety, climate, community, and events.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
DENVER, CO
Gephardt Daily

Bear visits front office at Colorado condo complex

May 24 (UPI) — A front desk worker at a Colorado condo complex captured video when a bear wandered into the office through an open back door. Kailee Duryea said the back door had been left open to let the warm breeze inside at The Lodge at Steamboat condo complex in Steamboat Springs and there were some cookies left out on the lobby’s coffee tables.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

40 things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend. The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction, and Colorado's water parks open for the season. The holiday...
COLORADO STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's airport is about to get bonkers

The snaking security lines at Denver International Airport could grow even longer this summer, thanks to travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Travel hiccups are a real pain. And after the height of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, people are ready to get a move on.By the numbers: The average wait for security check and passport control at Denver's airport is 26.4 minutes — far from the worst among 38 other U.S. international airports analyzed by Bounce, a luggage storage company. Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers....
DENVER, CO
9News

Spring storm set some records, busted others

DENVER — The cleanup continues after a big late-season winter storm in Colorado. It left extensive tree damage across the state, and thousands of people without power. The precipitation from the storm, however, was very welcome, and hit a few of the spots that really needed it bad. In...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
denverwater.org

Big changes for recreation at Gross Reservoir

Hiking, fishing and boating at Gross Reservoir will be different through 2027, as construction work on the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project impacts access to the recreation area in Boulder County. “Denver Water recognizes that Gross Reservoir is a popular place, and our goal is to keep this recreational amenity open,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Inspection Of Iconic DIA Roof Reveals ‘Critical’ Issues: ‘There Is Concern Of Failure’ With Some Cables

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER, CO

