ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T447h_0fn4VLBW00

For many women, having it all may mean forgoing a decent night's sleep.

Women in the United States are less likely to get a good night's sleep and more likely to report daytime sleepiness than men, a new survey shows.

The online poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to rarely or never wake up feeling well-rested -- 32% versus 21%. Also, sleepiness affects the daily activities of 81% of women, compared with 74% of men.

The survey, commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), was conducted from Feb. 17 to 24.

"There's an incredible amount of pressure that some women feel -- the need to work, manage a household and raise children, all with a smile. Sometimes, we need to put away our superhero capes. We need to get back to the pillars of health -- nutrition, exercise and sleep," said Dr. Seema Khosla. She is medical director of the North Dakota Center for Sleep and chair of the AASM public awareness advisory committee.

"This doesn't need to be complicated. It's a matter of prioritizing sleep. Put the devices away a little earlier, create a relaxing nighttime routine, and make sure that there's enough time to get at least seven to nine hours of sleep every night," Khosla said in an academy news release.

The AASM said adults should get at least seven hours sleep of a night and offered advice on how to do that:

  • Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day, even on weekends or during vacations.
  • Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing, and keep it at a comfortable, cool temperature.
  • Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings and turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.
  • Don't eat a large meal before bedtime. If you are hungry in the evening, eat a light, healthy snack. Don't consume caffeine, nicotine and alcohol before bedtime.
  • Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.
  • Don't go to bed unless you are sleepy.
  • If you don't fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed. Do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure until you feel sleepy.

More information

There's more on at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Midlife Depression in Women

Middle-aged women (age 40-55) have been found to be at higher risk for depression. Part of it stems from the natural hormonal alterations of perimenopause and menopause. However, it tends to be about more than just hormone changes: Midlife can be a time marked with greater losses, like empty-nest syndrome, ailing and/or deceased parents, career changes, and a loss of former friendships, marital and love partnerships. Additionally, women in midlife have reported higher rates of pain and physical ailments.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

You Probably Need More Sleep

Sleep is the bedrock of both physical and mental health. Anxiety causes sleeplessness, and sleeplessness exacerbates anxiety. The CDC recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep, and more than a third of Americans rarely reach that mark. You probably already know that you should be getting more sleep....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Nutrition#Electronic Devices#Nicotine#Aasm#Academy News
MedicineNet.com

Can’t Sleep Due to Overactive Bladder? 4 Tips for Better Sleep

If you have an overactive bladder (OAB), it can be difficult to get quality sleep since it can make you wake up frequently throughout the night to use the bathroom. Here are 4 tips for getting a good night’s sleep with an overactive bladder. 4 tips to getting better...
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the ‘Ideal’ Amount of Sleep for Older Adults

If you want to keep your mind sharp, aim for seven hours of sleep per night in middle and advanced age, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Cambridge in England and Fudan University in China. Getting less or more than seven hours of sleep is...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
verywellmind.com

How to Sleep With Anxiety

Sleep disturbances are extremely common throughout the population. Many individuals have trouble sleeping at night, which impacts their quality of life and psychological well-being tremendously. People find it difficult to fall asleep and remain asleep throughout the night. Some people also do not always prioritize sleep, especially when stressed by...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Here's how much sleep you really need for optimal cognition and well-being

Most of us struggle to think well after a poor night's sleep—feeling foggy and failing to perform at our usual standard at school, university or work. You may notice that you're not concentrating as well, or that your memory doesn't seem up to scratch. Decades of bad sleep, however, may potentially lead to cognitive decline.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Identify Optimal Amount Of Sleep To Get In Middle To Old Age

We spend on average 3,000 hours in dreamland each year – or in other words, a third of our life span between the duvet covers and the pillows – and for good reason. Sleep is linked to a range of cognitive and physiological processes in the body, and not getting enough (or sometimes even getting too much) can have unwanted health consequences.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

When We Sabotage Our Own Happiness

People who self-sabotage may be repeating patterns and habits that were learned and conditioned earlier in life and have become automatic. Trauma, self-esteem, and self-worth affect the probability of self-sabotage in work and relationships. There are both conscious and unconscious patterns of self-sabotage. While it may surprise many of us,...
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

People are taping their mouths shut for better sleep. Does it really work?

Mouth taping is a new trend with skyrocketing popularity, thanks to TikTok. But some doctors are saying it could be hurtful rather than helpful. Mouth taping is known for being an easy home remedy to treat mouth breathing, snoring or sleep apnea, according to a study published in the journal Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery. By taping the mouth closed with skin-safe tape, mouth-breathers have no choice but to breathe through their noses.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Narbis

Brain Fog: A Look into the Different Causes and Solutions

This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog. Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.
MedicalXpress

Higher dose of melatonin improved sleep in older adults

In a small study of healthy adults aged 55 and older, 5 mg of melatonin increased total sleep time compared to a placebo. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted the study in 24 healthy, older adults to evaluate whether a high-dose or a low-dose melatonin supplement could improve sleep. The team found that the higher dose had a significant impact, increasing total sleep time compared to placebo by more than 15 minutes for nighttime sleep and by half an hour for daytime sleep. Results are published in the Journal of Pineal Research.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Sleep Apnea Treatment: Everything You Need to Know

Sleep apnea is a relatively common sleep disorder in which a person experiences many breathing pauses during a night's sleep. Sleep apnea puts a person at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more, so it's essential to treat it to prevent serious health complications. This articles discusses the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may cut opioid needs for oral mucositis pain during radiotherapy

For patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, higher doses of gabapentin are well tolerated and associated with delayed time to first opioid use for additional pain control during radiotherapy (RT), according to a research letter published online May 18 in JAMA Network Open.
BUFFALO, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
362K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy