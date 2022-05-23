Kendall Jenner slammed for NOT being able to walk in ‘awful’ tight dress at Kourtney & Travis Barker’s wedding

KENDALL Jenner has been slammed for not being able to walk in her overly tight dress at sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, wed drummer Travis Barker, 46, Sunday in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall Jenner attempts to climb stairs in a very tight dress while in Italy for sister Kourtney's wedding. Credit: INSTAGRAM/kyliejenner

Kendall wearing a stunning rose gold dress with a purple and yellow flower print Credit: BackGrid

Kendall, 26, was captured on video by younger sister Kylie Jenner, 24, as she attempted to climb a set of steps in the Italian countryside.

The supermodel was wearing a very pretty but very tight champagne-colored dress adorned with violet and yellow flowers.

A dress, as it would seem, that is more apt for posing than that of mounting an old stone staircase.

Kendall struggled to hike the steep incline, flinging her legs wide in the hopes of clearing each of the treacherously high steps.

There's no telling if Kylie faired much better than her sister as she recorded and followed close behind.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder could be heard laughing and saying, "oh s**t these stairs are crazy".

FASHIONISTA KYLIE

While Kendall's tight dress may have caused some heads to shake Kylie's weekend get-up has been causing heads to turn.

Kylie posed in a body-hugging black dress with gloves covering her hands and arms in the pics.

She styled her long dark hair in an updo, leaving one long strand to frame her face.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for dark eye makeup with a cat-eye and dark eyeshadow.

She completed the look with sparkly dangled earrings and several jeweled bracelets on each arm.

She shared the photos in two separate posts showing off her dinner attire, captioning one post: "dining in dolce."

She followed up with another post, capturing the look in the night sky, simply captioned with a black heart emoji.

Fans commended the 24-year-old for her gorgeous ensemble, while some worried that she was upstaging the bride-to-be, who has received backlash for her outfit choices.

Kylie was praised for her fashion sense over the weekend while in Portofino, Italy, for Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

The TV star modeled a gorgeous floral dress to a family yacht party on Saturday that earned compliments from fans.

She paired the look with sandals, white sunglasses, and a red lip during the outing.

Later that evening, Kylie looked gorgeous in a steamy black outfit, sharing the look on Instagram.

The Hulu star marched up the marble staircase wearing knee-high black boots with white stripes.

Kylie placed her hand on the reflective surface of the wall.

She had her hand on the railing in the following snapshot while leaning back.

The volume of her brunette hair covered half her face and teased the fancy earrings on the other side.

The KUWTK alum was also carrying a white handbag as she posed on the stairs.

Kylie captioned the post: "Ciao Bella," which means "Hello Beautiful" in Italian.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans jumped to the comments section to praise Kylie for her stunning looks.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, wrote: "Never looked better."

A fan added: "Love your incredible look!"

Another fan mentioned: "Serving us with looks all day, every day."

A fourth person chimed in: "Love the dress!"

JENNER HIJINKS

Kendall Jenner was recently the star of another moment of awkward clumsiness.

In a recent episode of the Kardashians, the supermodel made a bizarre choice when preparing a cucumber sandwich.

Kendall awkwardly crossed her arms to cut the cucumber, before holding her fingers just millimeters away from the sharp edge of the knife.

A video of the reality star's "painful" technique went viral on social media, with many fans mocking her lack of culinary skills.

However, some fans are now speculating that Kendall deliberately sliced the cucumber badly to draw attention to her tequila brand, 818.

The Hulu star, who launched her drinks company last year, was wearing a brown hoodie with the 818 logo on it in the scene.

A fan wrote on Reddit: "The scene is obviously staged, there’s no way she doesn’t know how to cut a vegetable the correct way.

"The scene was created to go viral to get people talking about the show and Kendall's brand 818, hence why she’s wearing an 818 jumper during the scene."

Another agreed, adding:"Her obvious 818 marketing on the show/social media reminds me of Bethennys skinny girl era on RHONY."

A third posted: "She definitely got people talking, so I could see it!"

Kylie Jenner records big sis, Kendall, struggling to hike the steps Credit: INSTAGRAM/kyliejenner

Even Kylie, while still recording, admits 'these stairs are crazy' Credit: INSTAGRAM/kyliejenner

Kendall Jenner shares a video showing off her makeup before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding Credit: Instagram/@maryphillips

