Eli Pillsbury would have the best Senior Night that anyone could expect to have as the third ranked Knights battled the Central Bears in baseball on May 17. With his team down by one and bases loaded in the bottom of the second, the senior would belt a high arching shot over the center field wall for the grand slam. Castle would end up winning the game by the final score of 6-4 with Pillsbury’s slam making all the difference.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO