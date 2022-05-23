ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A week after a gunman opened fire, worshipers return to Taiwanese church

It could have been any Sunday morning...

Canyon News

Explosives Discovered In Santa Monica Mountains, Suspect Identified

SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 21, California National Park Service Park Rangers were approached by an individual who discovered explosive materials in the Santa Monica Mountain recreation area. The Los Angeles Police Department announced on May 23 via their website, NPS rangers identified eight Molotov cocktails on a wooded trail.
onscene.tv

Local Favorite Restaurant Destroyed In Fire | Orange

05.21.2022 | 11:45 PM | ORANGE – Orange Fire Department responded to a fire call. When they arrived they found an commercial structure fire with heavy fire in the rear of the business and heavy smoke billowing out of the windows. Crews had the fire knocked down in around 15 minutes. A fire investigator was called to the scene. Orange County Health Department was also called due to it being in a restaurant. Taco Adobe is a favorite spot for Chapman University. No injuries were reported. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man accused of striking 3 children with vehicle

A California man is accused of driving his vehicle onto a sidewalk and striking three children who were walking to school, authorities said. Jason Carlos Guzman, 26, of Valencia, was charged with seven felony counts of premeditated attempted murder, seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three felony counts of hit and run with injury, and three felony counts of child abuse, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He has also been charged with one felony count of possession of a flammable liquid, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of hit and run with property damage, the release stated.
newsantaana.com

O.C. Asian gang suspects indicted on gambling, drug trafficking extortion and robbery charges

SANTA ANA, California – An investigation by the Orange County Asian Organized Crime Task Force has resulted in the arrest of seven out of nine defendants charged in three indictments that allege an array of criminal conduct, including drug trafficking, the attempted extortion and subsequent robbery of a small business, bribery of a police officer and operating illegal casinos.
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Cameras catch employees throwing away food meant for the homeless

Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
CBS LA

Second-alarm blaze burns industrial building in Los Alamitos

Firefighters battled a major fire at a towing company in an industrial area of Los Alamitos.The fire was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. at a large warehouse at 10852 Kyle Street, apparently the home of a towing company. Several engines and trucks from Orange County Fire Authority and Long Beach Fire are working to help put out the fire, and protect neighboring buildings.Sky 2 also spotted several vehicles and other objects in the parking lot of the building burning. The fire is sending up a massive plume of smoke over the area.Firefighters called for a third-alarm at about 6:30 a.m. as the firefight dragged out. According to the OCFA, overhead wires and potential collapse due to the volume of water being poured onto the building is posing a challenge to firefighters. A hazardous team is also on the scene.No injuries have been immediately reported.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

