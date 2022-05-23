A week after a gunman opened fire, worshipers return to Taiwanese church

Firefighters battled a major fire at a towing company in an industrial area of Los Alamitos.The fire was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. at a large warehouse at 10852 Kyle Street, apparently the home of a towing company. Several engines and trucks from Orange County Fire Authority and Long Beach Fire are working to help put out the fire, and protect neighboring buildings.Sky 2 also spotted several vehicles and other objects in the parking lot of the building burning. The fire is sending up a massive plume of smoke over the area.Firefighters called for a third-alarm at about 6:30 a.m. as the firefight dragged out. According to the OCFA, overhead wires and potential collapse due to the volume of water being poured onto the building is posing a challenge to firefighters. A hazardous team is also on the scene.No injuries have been immediately reported.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO