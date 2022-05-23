Truck covered in antisemitic messages in West Hollywood being investigated as hate incident

An Instagram account titled “Black Bay Area” re-posted two troubling photos on their page this weekend, accusing the initial post of racism. The pictures show what appear to be members of the California High School varsity cheer team posing with a Black mannequin head and they refer to it as their mascot — which they named Kareem.
A man hit by a suspected DUI driver over the weekend was recovering at hospital Monday, a week before he was set to graduate from high school. Mauricio Porcayo was at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, his mother, Lucia Marquez, by his side almost nonstop since Friday. “I have to...
