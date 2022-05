Fast storage has become a true commodity, and hopefully it will only get bigger and faster. For new builds, NVMe drives have become the norm, with prices close to those of SATA SSDs and file-transfer speeds that are several times higher. For older systems, SATA SSDs offer a great upgrade option with app load times similar to those of NVME drives. Yet, if you want to save a huge library of files that you open one by one, traditional hard drives still offer the best value.

