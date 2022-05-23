ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler, CO

LOOK: The Least Expensive House In Colorado Is An Absolute Steal

By A.J.
 3 days ago
It's standing, it has walls, a ceiling, running water, and a roof that's fairly new - and over 1800 square feet of living space. And it's only $50K. Now for the bad news, it's in the middle of nowhere, in Flagler, Colo., "the self-proclaimed birdseed capital of the world"....

