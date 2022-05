Following the release of the final redistricting maps, John Murtari is resuming his campaign for Congress. “I’m disappointed by the Political Musical Chairs in our 24th District. Mr. Jacobs moves his campaign to the Southern Tier and is replaced by Ms. Tenney from Utica – all within a 24-hour period. Let’s take back local control of Congress. This is now a safe Republican district, whoever the voters choose in the August 23rd primary, will most likely be our Member of Congress. Let’s choose wisely.”

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO