Under tall pecan trees, community members joined hands in song, fried batches of fish and flew Juneteenth flags while honoring the end of slavery in Florida. Gainesville held two events Friday to celebrate Florida’s Emancipation Day and the start of “Journey to Juneteenth.” The monthlong celebration began on the day slaves in Florida were notified of their freedom by Union General Edward McCook, who read the proclamation at the Knott House in Tallahassee on May 20, 1865. It will end by honoring the day the last slaves in the U.S. heard the proclamation in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO