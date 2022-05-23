ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

“Abortion Is Healthcare” Pro-Choice Demonstrators March In Seneca Falls

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A week after some 600 Pro-Choice rallies were held across the country, another rally and march was held Saturday in Seneca Falls. The Geneva Women’s Assembly organized the march. They were joined by other groups...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Rotary Launches American Flag Project

Rotary Club of Canandaigua is launching a new US Flag Subscription Program just in time for Memorial Day. For an annual fee of $75, a Canandaigua Rotarian will “plant” a three-foot by five-foot American flag on an eight-foot pole, in your front yard. Proceeds from flag subscriptions go toward charitable community projects.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse City School District teachers to pay U.S. over $30,000

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse City School District teachers will have to pay the United States over $30,000 after they were charged with fraud last May and one pleaded guilty earlier this month. Jason Cecile will need to pay $20,754.15 and Nichole Murray owes $11,118.75. Cecile, together with...
SYRACUSE, NY
Geneva, NY
Health
Seneca Falls, NY
Society
Geneva, NY
Society
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Geneva, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
FL Radio Group

COVID Boosters Offered for Ages 5-11 at Steuben County Clinics

The Steuben County Public Health Department continues to host immunization clinics at their office twice a month on the second Wednesday and fourth Tuesday from 2 to 5 PM. Routine immunizations are offered along with every COVID vaccine option, now including Pfizer booster doses for children ages 5 – 11 at least five months after receiving their second dose.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Weekend Hours Resume at Farmington Urgent Care

UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Farmington Urgent Care, which reopened on April 1 after six months, has now resumed weekend hours. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. Weekday hours remain 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Memorial Day, hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FARMINGTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Schools Change Security Policies After Texas Shooting

Some changes are coming to Western New York schools when it comes to security on the heels of the mass school shootings that happened in Texas. The school shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children, 2 adults, and the gunmen dead. In wake of those shooting, two area school districts are changing their school security procedures.
whcuradio.com

Extra patrols for Tompkins County schools Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Memorial Day Events

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, Auburn Business Improvement District (BID) Executive Director Stephanie DeVito tells us what the city has planned:. The parade begins at 11:00a on Genesee Street. The Food Truck rodeo will run until 3:00p. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

2022 Youth Leadership Recognition Award Recipients Honored

Each year, the New York State Senate recognizes young people with the Youth Leadership Recognition Awards. Senator Pam Helming celebrated award recipients from the 54th District during an awards ceremony Wednesday at Finger Lakes Community College. Senator Helming said, “It’s so important to celebrate our young people for their hard...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Local school leaders weigh in after Texas school shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Schools across the county are sending out messages to families after the mass shooting in Texas. They are increasing their security measures and are providing grief teams and counselors for students and staff. “We’re all devastated by what happened in Texas,” RCSD Chief Communications Officer...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Democrat Jumps Out of Congressional Race

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who had previously been running in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Monday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. “Now that New York’s redistricting process is complete and its new district lines are final, I have made the difficult decision not to continue my campaign for Congress,” said Fajans-Turner. “Tompkins County, and my hometown of Ithaca, have been drawn into New York’s 19th congressional district, which spans 11 counties extending from Tompkins through the Catskills and east across the Hudson Valley to the Massachusetts border. This new district is very different from the one in which I have been campaigning and building voter trust since launching in February..”
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Sonnenberg Gardens Awarded Grant by the State for Archives

A state grant will help one Ontario County tourist attraction digitize its archives and collection. Canandaigua’s Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park has been awarded almost $13,000 by the state for not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and public lands. The Park and...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wesb.com

Republican Announces in NY-23 Special Election

A Republican has entered the race to fill the unexpired part of Tom Reed’s term in Congress, but will not be running for the full term in the fall. Steuben County Republican Chair Joe Sempolinski has announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election caused by Reed’s resignation, but says that he won’t run in the fall in deference to Congressman Chris Jacobs.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

