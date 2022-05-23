ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run

A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening in a hit-and-run crash in the Vermont-Slauson area of...

mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in San Fernando; Investigation Continuing

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near a bike path in San Fernando. Authorities went to the area of Orange Grove Avenue and First Street about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting the San Fernando Police Department in the investigation.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
onscene.tv

LAPD Officer Injured In Gas Station Crash | Los Angeles

05.24.2022 | 2:07 AM | HARVARD HEIGHTS – At approx. 2:07 AM, a LAPD Southwest unit radioed they were involved in an officer involved crash. The officer on the radio requested an ambulance for himself. The injured officer could be seen in the back of the ambulance being treated by LAFD paramedics for unknown injuries. It appears the officer slammed into a pole and fuel nozzle at the Shell gas pumps. It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear whether the officer was transported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Officers Investigate Crash, Shooting Involving Unmarked Police Vehicle in South Gate

Police Thursday are investigating a shooting following a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle in South Gate. According to broadcast reports, police were called at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Garfield Avenue and Firestone Boulevard regarding reports of a shooting. CBS 2 reported a pickup possibly collided...
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Teen missing from East Los Angeles found

A 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted in Shooting Spree That Left Five Dead

An ex-convict from Sylmar was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting five people in the San Fernando Valley, including three on one day. Jurors deliberated less than a day before convicting Alexander Hernandez, now 42, of first-degree murder for the 2014 slayings of Sergio Sanchez on March 14; Gilardo Morales on Aug. 21; and Gloria Tovar, Michael Planells and Mariana Franco on Aug. 24, along with 11 counts of attempted murder — the bulk of which occurred between Aug. 20 and 24, 2014.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Second of Two Men Killed in Crash on Foothill Freeway

Authorities Thursday identified the second of two men who were killed when a car crashed into the rear of a big rig on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Verdugo Hills. The crash was reported about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday near La Tuna Canyon Road, where officers found the car trapped under the big rig, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. The men died at the scene.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA violence continues as man stabbed to death near St. Andrews Recreation Center, 4 teens sought

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify four teenagers involved in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man in South Los Angeles. The fatal stabbing took place blocks from Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s home, who has been relatively silent on the daily shootings happening in and around his district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

33-year-old man stabbed to death by teenagers near Inglewood

Police are searching for four teenagers who chased down and stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 1, Dominic Lord and four teenagers had gotten into an argument after exiting a bus on 89th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the four teenagers chased down and surrounded Lord. The victim then fell to the ground before being stabbed.The suspects then ran eastbound on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Lord to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have described the suspects as two girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14-16. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Woman Shot in Leg in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning, May 24, around 2:02 a.m. on the 900 block of Hemlock Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The woman was shot by an unknown suspect driving an unknown type of vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department Newtown Division officers responded and are handling the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Long Beach

An 85-year-old woman last seen in Long Beach was reported missing Thursday. Edith Birden was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday at Adriatic Avenue and West 33rd Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Birden on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

6 people rescued after 50-facade collapses on a building in Temple City

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were able to free six people who were trapped inside a Temple City building Wednesday. The people were trapped inside the building, located in the 9000 block East Las Tunas Avenue, after 50-feet of the structure's façade collapsed. No one was injured, but according to LAFD the structure was compromised in the incident and Building and Safety inspectors will need to check the integrity of the building. 
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

4 teens wanted in connection to deadly stabbing of Los Angeles man

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four teens wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in early April. Police say 33-year-old Dominic Lord of Los Angeles was stabbed to death on the evening of April 1 near the intersection of Western Avenue and 89th Street in the Gramercy […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Killed in Corona Crash

One person was killed in a crash in Corona Wednesday. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:07 a.m. to the Cajalco Road off-ramp of the northbound Corona (15) Freeway where they found the crash, said a CHP spokeswoman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Hacienda Heights was identified Tuesday. The crash occurred late Sunday night on the westbound 60 Freeway at Seventh Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Reyes, 32, of El Monte, died at the scene, the...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead

LOS ANGELES – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash as she crossed a street in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the area of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA

