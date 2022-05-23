I-470 lane closures in effect this week in Belmont County

The department is advising customers affected to fill a pot with water, heat the water under bubbles quickly to the top, keep heating the water for another minute and then turn off the heat source and allow the water to cool. The water should then be poured into a clean, sanitized container with a lid for storage.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins Friday, May 27 and will continue through May 30.
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An apartment fire is forcing several residents to evacuate their homes on Wednesday morning. According to a Sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Washington Township Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2100 block of Lake Glen CT. Dispatch said that the fire began in one […]
CEDARVILLE — Multiple people were injured after a rollover crash early Thursday. Crews responded to reports of a van that had rolled over multiple times in a field in the 800 block of SR-72 around 2:10 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were...
NEW CARLISLE — New Carlisle Fire Department crews worked to repair an active gas leak in New Carlisle Sunday night. In a post on social media, the fire department said they were working with CenterPoint Energy on a leak on Madison Street between Clay and Scott streets. Crews were...
MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 3:30 a.m.:. As of 3:30 a.m. 197 AES customers are still without power after the crash in Miamisburg Sunday night. Crews are on the scene of a crash in Miamisburg linked to a power outage in the area. AES Ohio’s website reported that 1,942 customers...
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge City Council met in regular session on Monday, giving the City Engineer authorization to enter into an agreement and appropriate over $315,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program Funding for the upcoming Edgeworth Avenue project. The street will be resurfaced and improved with new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and crosswalks from Clark Street to North 10th Street.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As temperatures and the ground gets warmer, insects begin to come out, including periodical cicadas like Brood X that we saw last year. Periodical cicadas were thought to come out every 17 years, but some remaining Brood X cicadas are coming out, including a sighting here in Montgomery County.
WEST CARROLLTON — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m. (May 24):. Following a five-day closure due to multiple city code violations, a West Carrollton Dollar General location was allowed to reopen Tuesday after passing a reinspection, according to West Carrollton city officials. >>Hepatitis cases rising among children; What symptoms should parents...
TROY — Miami County officials will be hosting a Safe Communities Click It or Ticket event in Troy today. The event promotes traffic safety and seat belt usage throughout the county. >>6-State Trooper project focuses on making highways safer for drivers. Miami County Sheriff Duchak, county commissioners, and other...
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 10:05 a.m. (May 26):. A Miamisburg man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a utility truck Wednesday afternoon in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Coroner. >> Man dies from injuries after shooting at Xenia bar; Police continue search for...
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Tuesday morning. We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us crews were called to a crash at Superior Avenue and Meredith Street around 6:23 a.m. >> 5 injured in Kettering crash.
“You don’t know what it’s like driving a bus until you try it, and this way candidates get to ‘test drive’ their new job,” said Chief Customer & Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio. “Normally, it would take a week or so for a new hire to get behind the wheel. It’s a cool and rewarding experience to drive a bus. I started driving a bus when I was 19, and we want to offer that in advance to potential candidates.”
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will conduct a curfew sweep Friday after receiving complaints of “disruptive” minors at night. Anyone under the age of 18 not with a parent or guardian are not allowed to loiter, loaf, or idle on or about any public street, avenue, alley, park, or other public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except under specific conditions, according to DPD.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz to open two new Storybook Trails in Southwest Ohio state parks Sunday. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the governor and first lady on the new Storybook...
(Wayne County, IN)--The number of people who have dropped out of Wayne County’s workforce has skyrocketed in the last month. According to new figures from the state’s Department of Workforce Development, 494 people have dropped out of the workforce since this time last month. 768 people have dropped out since this time last year. But this may be the most eye-opening statistic of all…only 42% of Wayne County’s population is currently working and is supporting the 58% who are not. That’s residents of all ages. 72% of Wayne County residents in the traditional working ages between 18 and 65 are working.
Comments / 0