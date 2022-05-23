I-470 lane closures in effect this week in Belmont County

“You don’t know what it’s like driving a bus until you try it, and this way candidates get to ‘test drive’ their new job,” said Chief Customer & Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio. “Normally, it would take a week or so for a new hire to get behind the wheel. It’s a cool and rewarding experience to drive a bus. I started driving a bus when I was 19, and we want to offer that in advance to potential candidates.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO