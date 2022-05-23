Jason Kidd Believes The Dallas Mavericks Have Just Started Their Road Of Contention After Falling 3-0 To Warriors: "This Is Just The Beginning Of The Journey... All Of You Guys Were Supposed To Be On Vacation."
The Dallas Mavericks have not had a good time in the Western Conference Finals. After a stunning series win over the Phoenix Suns, where the Mavericks came back from 2-0 down to upset the league leaders, many expected them to continue that momentum into the WCF. However, the team just lost...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0