The inaugural Clifton Strengths Institute Summer Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 26 at Howard L. Hawks Hall. The institute, which is aligned with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Business, organized the event to offer best practices, opportunity for others to share their experiences and help answer questions about how to advance CliftonStrengths within higher education and the workplace. The CliftonStrengths Assessment helps students and employees discover what they naturally do best.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO