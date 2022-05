Jaylen Brown has had some big-time performances for the Boston Celtics throughout their playoff run. But there’s one glaring issue that continues to haunt him. The Celtics star has been plagued with the turnover bug on a few occasions, with not one, but two games with seven miscues throughout the postseason. It’s no surprise that Boston lost both of those contests, including Game 3 against the Miami Heat that put them at a 1-2 disadvantage at the time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO