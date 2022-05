SUNRISE, Fla. -- Joe Thornton said he's undecided whether he wants to return for a 25th NHL season. The forward, who turns 43 on July 2, played an NHL career-low 34 games for the Florida Panthers this season and was a healthy scratch for all but one of their 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He played 6:18 in Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday and was on the ice for Pat Maroon's game-winning goal in the third period.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO