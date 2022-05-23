ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 5-Star Irish QB target to visit the Texas A&M Aggies

By Joshua Vowles
 3 days ago

If you're curious about how the recruiting saga of 5-Star quarterback and top Notre Dame Target Dante Moore is going, here some news that you'll love. Dante Moore has scheduled a visit to see the Texas A&M Aggies in June. The Irish, along with the LSU Tigers,...

onefootdown.com

The Triple Option: Notre Dame could become a player for Iowa transfer WR Charlie Jones

We’re rolling out the triple option as we head towards a holiday weekend, and the news is fairly thick for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame was widely believed to be a program in the hunt for a couple of wide receivers in the transfer portal. We didn’t have any names — but we just “knew” there would be some guys in there for the Irish to pull up to South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Could Notre Dame win the SEC and the other Power 5 conferences?

Now that we know that the ACC had their most profitable season with Notre Dame playing in their conference, despite being smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic. We can now confirm the financials are not in question (as if they ever were for Irish fans). The question we ask now is - Could Notre Dame compete and win in the Power 5 conferences year in and year out? We will operate under the assumption that Freeman will at least stand on par with what Kelly was able to do as Head Coach. I will also take into consideration the effort that he has given on the recruiting trail (not similar to other coaches) and the fact that so far there has been drastic improvement in that area. Regarding other teams, we will be thinking of them as they are built now. That includes current coaches, recruits, transfers, etc.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football - 1953 Season

Happy Thursday! Here we are at week five in my series of “unclaimed” Notre Dame Fighting Irish football national championships, and this week I’m looking at the 1953 season, in particular Notre Dame’s game against Penn. The following excerpt is from the 1953 Notre Dame Football Review, and was written by Bill Noonan.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Baseball Ends Regular Season with Series Loss to Miami

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team ended their regular season over the weekend with a trip to the Miami Hurricanes. Miami was able to hold on to win two of three games in the series. Notre Dame ends their regular season in second place in the ACC Atlantic division and begins the conference tournament this week.
MIAMI, FL
Jimbo Fisher
Northrop wins title, Wiley dominates at track regional

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Addy Wiley completed the distance trifecta at Indiana Wesleyan University on Tuesday, winning the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 meter races at the girls regional track meet in Marion. Northrop’s Morgan Patterson also tallied a trifecta of her own, winning the 100 and 300 meter hurdles as well as the […]
MARION, IN
Detroit News

Why Michigan lost to Indiana for Stellantis battery plant

Jeep maker Stellantis NV's selection of Kokomo, Indiana, for a $2.5 billion battery plant with South Korean battery manufacturer Samsung SDI that will create 1,400 jobs shows Michigan needs to double down on efforts to attract investment needed to continue its leadership in the new age of automotive manufacturing, according to industry observers.
DETROIT, MI
WANE-TV

Rise ‘n Roll named overall fan favorite in national donut contest

A northern Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Three Indiana communities were ranked in the top 150 places to live in the United States. U.S. News and World Report released its annual list which includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend. South Bend comes in at number 70. The ranking is based on affordability, being a desirable place...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Vanished QC: Missing Chicago woman has QC ties

A $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a missing Chicago woman who has ties to the Quad-Cities. The family and friends of Sheena Gibbs, 40 – she was born Nov. 16, 1981 – continue to spread the word about her disappearance. The last...
CHICAGO, IL
wycoreport.com

Goshen police release some details to Saturday's mass shooting

GOSHEN — The names of two males who died as a result of Saturday’s mass shooting on Rosemare Court were released Monday during a press conference held at the Goshen Police & Courts Building in downtown Goshen. The press conference, which was held at 6:30 p.m., featured comments...
GOSHEN, IN
The Verge

Stellantis picks Indiana for its $2.5 billion EV battery factory with Samsung

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, has selected Kokomo, Indiana, as the site for its next electric vehicle battery factory. The plant will be built in partnership with South Korea’s Samsung SDI, a leading EV battery maker. The companies made the announcement Tuesday alongside Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and several other local officials in Kokomo.
KOKOMO, IN
22 WSBT

BREAKING: 2 people dead in Elkhart shootings

Two people are dead in Elkhart in two separate shootings this afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m. police were called to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. A woman was found inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Within minutes police...
ELKHART, IN

