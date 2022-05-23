Solano County mishandled death of PG&E worker in LNU wildfire | Fire - Power - Money

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VACAVILLE, Calif. — When her husband died on the job in 2020, longtime PG&E wife Kim Wink put blind faith in the company. Today, she wishes her sheriff hadn’t done the same. A five-month ABC10 investigation reveals the Solano County Sheriff and Coroner botched the investigation of...

