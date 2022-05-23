ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

By PAUL J. WEBER, JAKE BLEIBERG
 3 days ago
Election 2022 What to Watch FILE - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association on Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Paxton faces Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (Jay Janner)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, has yet to have his day in court after being indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 has little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.

Four different judges have overseen his case at some point. Where a trial would happen — if it ever does — has ping-ponged from Dallas to Houston to Dallas again. All the while, other clouds have gathered over Paxton: the FBI is investigating him over separate accusations of corruption, and the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands over his attempts to baselessly overturn the 2020 election.

Once, nearly a year passed with no movement in the case at all.

No single reason explains the delays. But altogether, Paxton has become an example of how powerful allies and acts of God can drag out career-threatening criminal charges, and allow a politician to rise above being written off as a political goner.

“I mean, this one is crazy," said Andrew Wheat, a leader of the watchdog Texans For Public Justice. His group in 2014 filed a complaint with prosecutors over Paxton's failure to register as a securities adviser, one of the criminal charges the Republican is battling.

Wheat is dubious that a trial will ever happen. “And by the time it does, if it ever does, will it have any significance left to it?" he said.

Paxton, who faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys point out that Paxton invoked his right to a speedy trial and blame the holdup on special prosecutors, who have spent years in a protracted battle over how much they're getting paid and where the case should be tried.

How much the case matters is a question Texas Republicans have, arguably, already answered.

Paxton was reelected in 2018 when the felony charges were still making front pages. He is now in reach of winning the nomination again Tuesday in a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who finished second in a four-way primary in March, but still 20 percentage points behind Paxton.

Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the last of his famous family still in office, has staked a comeback on TV ads that splash the indictments across the screen and call Paxton unfit for office. Paxton has mostly ignored the attacks while flaunting former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Most top Texas Republicans have been restrained in voicing any concerns, but a rare exception came just days ahead of the runoff, when U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called the unresolved case an "embarrassment."

“Obviously the voters will have access to that information,” Cornyn said last week. “They’ll make their own decision and I can’t predict what the outcome will be.”

The indictments accuse Paxton of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company, called Servergy, to recruit them. The indictments were handed up just months after Paxton was sworn in as Texas’ top law enforcement officer.

Not long after, allies of Paxton spearheaded attacks on special prosecutors' $300 hourly rate, calling it an abuse of taxpayer money. Local leaders in Paxton's hometown of Collin County, which is controlled by Republicans, agreed and voted to slash the pay.

Since then, the criminal case has inched along. A court system brought to a standstill by a 2017 hurricane and then the coronavirus pandemic slowed the pace even more. As it stands now, special prosecutors are waiting on Texas’ top criminal court to rule on an appeal to address payment issues and keep Paxton’s case in Houston.

“The trial’s extended delay was in no way attributable to improper influence of Mr. Paxton," said Philip Hilder, one of Paxton's attorneys, pointing the finger instead at prosecutors for challenging their pay and other pretrial rulings.

“In fact, Mr. Paxton invoked his right to speedy trial. Mr. Paxton is innocent of these charges and sought to have his day in a proper court long ago," he said in a statement.

In the intervening years, Paxton has drawn new scrutiny after eight of his top deputies accused him in 2020 of allegedly abusing his office to help a wealthy donor, Nate Paul, resist an earlier FBI investigation of the developer.

Both federal probes continue, with investigators in recent months collecting Paul’s business records and asking how the developer might have been paying Paxton, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paul, whose lawyers did not respond to requests for comment, has denied bribing Paxton. The attorney general has broadly denied wrongdoing and his lawyers declined to comment on the FBI investigation.

In New Jersey, a two-year corruption indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, ended with a hung jury in 2017. In Texas, attorneys and legal experts struggled to recall a case that has stretched as long as Paxton's without a resolution.

State Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat and attorney who spent three years as a prosecutor in Houston, described the delays as unheard of, saying even high-level cases in Texas' largest county go to trial in two or three years.

“There is a legitimate criminal violation and justice is not being served because the people being charged have money and they have power," Wu said.

There is no time limit in which the charges against Paxton would expire. “But as a practical matter, the courts are going to get concerned. People's memories fade and the like," said David Kwok, co-director of the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center.

The case hasn't outlasted Wheat's watchdog group but they've scaled back: He says financial support for their nonprofit, which also filed the complaint that led to former Texas Gov. Rick Perry's indictment in 2014, has been challenging in recent years.

After being forced into a runoff, Paxton's campaign raised more than $2 million in about three months.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

kut.org

In Uvalde, Abbott focuses on mental health while Dan Patrick says Americans should turn to God

As bad as the massacre at a Uvalde elementary school was on Tuesday, “it could have been worse,” Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday. Abbott spoke at a press conference in Uvalde a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the small town about 85 miles from San Antonio. Abbott was joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and several local officials.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Texas shooting is new test for Biden's long battle over guns

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden, then the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, surveyed the collection of black, military-style rifles on display in the middle of the room as he denounced the sale of guns whose “only real function is to kill human beings at a ferocious pace.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What You Need to Know About the 2022 Texas Primary Runoff Election

Texas is one of five states holding primary elections on Tuesday, May 24. Primary elections are underway in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas will offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like, with some marquee matchups testing whether voters want to elect agents of change or a return to normal.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott's presidential aspirations may explain his sudden leftward shift

Having likely secured his own reelection, Texas’s Republican governor seems to be thinking already about his next office. Or at least, that is one plausible explanation why, ahead of Monday's GOP primary runoff election, Gov. Greg Abbott made several endorsements for state legislature that seem designed to keep conservative legislation off his desk in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

Governor Greg Abbott gives update on Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas — UPDATE: Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today at 12:30 PM following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan,...
UVALDE, TX
KEAN 105

You Can Live Like A Texas Billionaire Just Minutes South Of Abilene

Have you ever dreamed of living like a billionaire? Not like a millionaire or a really wealthy Texas cattle rancher, but like a true Texas billionaire? If the answer was yes to any of those, then get ready because you have a chance of living like a billionaire and you don’t have to spend a billion dollars to do it either at this Airbnb.
ABILENE, TX
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Officials say gunman entered through unlocked door, investigation continues

Officials in Texas gave an update on what happened Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 small children and two adults dead. Victor Escalon, the South Texas Regional Director of the Department of Public Safety, said the investigation continues into what exactly happened. He explained the timeline, as it stands now, of what happened and when it happened.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

US Census Bureau: Big city losses early in COVID pandemic

Ko Im always thought she would live in New York forever. She knew every corner of Manhattan and had worked hard to build a community of friends. Living in a small apartment, she found her attitude shifting early in the coronavirus pandemic. After her brother accepted a job in Seattle in the summer of 2020, she decided to move there too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Primary election runoff race results

Races not settled with a majority vote in the March 2022 Primary election were sent to a runoff election held on Tuesday, May 24. Votes have been cast across Texas in runoff races for statewide positions, congressional seats, and local county offices. Winners move on to the general election on November 8, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

