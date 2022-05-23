ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

After Urban Pop Up Party in Long Brach, Senator Calls for Action

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKEWOOD, NJ – New Jersey State Senator Robert Singer today responded after the 2022...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 52

Tisha Jefferson
3d ago

So they use the word "Urban" to target a certain race. When CLEARLY its many videos floating around,, that shows sooooo many different ethnicities in the crowds. I even seen a Caucasian guy getting roughed up by the cops. I must say when you get a crowd of young people mixed w/alcohol (no matter what RACE) There will always be drama & police. #ThatsAFact

Reply(10)
19
Actuallylol
3d ago

they would be very welcomed of they respected the community. they act like animals. seen it because I live by the shore. my sister lives near this area.

Reply(1)
12
Regina Seward
3d ago

what about the 4th of July on the beach in Long Branch oh I forgot it's NOT URBAN, but just know there were not just Urban ppl there, there was all races

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Long Branch, NJ
Government
City
Long Branch, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Government
Long Branch, NJ
Society
Monmouth County, NJ
Society
Asbury Park, NJ
Society
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Why did Murphy have such a reserved reaction to NJ beach disturbance? (Opinion)

It took a couple of days and pleas from residents and elected officials alike to make sure what happened Saturday night in Long Branch doesn't happen again. The governor was suspiciously silent for a couple of days after the "pop-up party" that was advertised on Facebook that overwhelmed the Monmouth County town over the weekend. It was estimated that up to 5,000 revelers showed up and overwhelmed the area near Pier Village.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Chicken Fingers In New Jersey Are Made In Monmouth County, NJ

Ahh yes! I am writing about food. What else is new?! Seriously, I am on my way to becoming 600lbs. I have to get a grip, but what Jersey Shore restaurants have to offer is too good to pass up. However, I am going on a cruise in a month, so I might have to start eating and writing about salads. Instead of the best chicken fingers in New Jersey, I'll have to write about the best salads in New Jersey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Long Branch, NJ, braces for another illegal beach party

Long Branch officials are bracing for another massive pop-up party with details now being circulated on social media. An on-line flyer touting "Beach Linkup Pt. 2" on Sunday, June 19, is still circulating on Instagram, although it appears to have been taken down from Facebook. Like the event that drew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#New Jersey Transit#Economy#New Jersey State Police
94.3 The Point

New Wing Joint In Monmouth County, NJ Is Getting 5 Star Reviews

Is this going to be your new place for chicken wings? I have seen nothing but amazing reviews about this new wing spot in Monmouth County. How did we get here? Well, it all started on a food Facebook group. As you probably know, people act completely different in private Facebook groups. These social media users usually curse, start fights, and they often express wild opinions. However, the good thing about a fun food Facebook group is that they highlight local businesses.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Chaos at Jackson GOP Meeting Prompts Police Response

Chaos broke out at last night’s Jackson GOP meeting, prompting a police response. According to eyewitness reports, candidates unaffiliated with the party line showed up and requested to speak and hand out their flyers. With the County-endorsed candidates not being at the meeting , the decision was made not...
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
New Jersey 101.5

Was Long Branch, NJ, pop-up party a riot?

Following a pop-up party that drew thousands to Long Branch last weekend, state and local officials are scrambling to find solutions to combating rowdy, and potentially dangerous, crowds as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. Long Branch imposed a curfew after as many as 5,000 young people mobbed the area around...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Waterfront Dining Spots at the Jersey Shore

While you are visiting the Jersey shore, why not enjoy the view from the water? The Seastreak ferry from Manhattan lands at Highlands, NJ. Once you get off the boat, you can take a stroll down the Highlands boardwalk to some of the best waterfront dining in the state. You can also indulge in some ice cream therapy at Nicholas Creamery. Located in Highlands, this waterfront restaurant is an incredible place to unwind and experience Jersey Shore dining at its best.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ license plate frame law about to be changed

Right now in New Jersey if the frame that surrounds the license plate on your car covers any part of any lettering on the plate it’s technically illegal and you can get a $100 ticket, even if the letters and numbers on the plate are still clearly visible. The...
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy