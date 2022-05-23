After Urban Pop Up Party in Long Brach, Senator Calls for Action

Ahh yes! I am writing about food. What else is new?! Seriously, I am on my way to becoming 600lbs. I have to get a grip, but what Jersey Shore restaurants have to offer is too good to pass up. However, I am going on a cruise in a month, so I might have to start eating and writing about salads. Instead of the best chicken fingers in New Jersey, I'll have to write about the best salads in New Jersey.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO