ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle Police Put First Hybrid Cruiser into Service to Start Path Toward Fully Hybrid Fleet

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ROCHELLE, NJ – The New Rochelle Police Department is on its way to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

New NYC Transit president is bringing back Byford-era program

The recently appointed head of NYC’s subways and buses, Richard Davey, has been on the job for less than four weeks. During that time there’s been a fatal subway shooting; a pandemic-era ridership high of 3.6 million riders one day last week; and felony assaults and grand larceny ticking up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rochelle, NY
PIX11

Bronx visitor wakes up to find all four of her tires stolen

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (PIX11) — Lynette Bright, who was visiting her sister in the Bronx, got an unwelcome present. “She startled me out of my sleep to tell me that all my tires [were] gone,” Bright said. All four tires were stolen overnight, she added. And it seems to be the gift the keeps on […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrids#Cruiser#Vehicles#New Rochelle Police#Emt#First Responder News
i95 ROCK

Violin Playing Scammer Has Covered A Lot of Ground in Greater-Danbury, Many Residents Know It’s Fake

Tapinto.net ran a story on Monday (5/23/22) to warn the public of a possible scam. The report was all about an individual who has been seen in Mahopac "playing" a violin in public places, and asking for money. The panhandler usually has a sob story about feeding their family or being in need, but witnesses told the paper it's a fake and they've seen the man counting large sums of cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
vnexplorer.net

'You Treat a Dog Better': Workers Spot Skeleton of Woman Through Window

© Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor/Corbis News 54-year-old Marilyn McMichael lived in the South Jamaica Houses in Queens, New York, a property operated by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). Above, a NYCHA building in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City. Construction workers made the horrific...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Watch: Black Bear Makes Its Way Up Driveway In Armonk

A Northern Westchester family received an unexpected visitor when a black bear took a tour of the neighborhood. In Armonk, a Chestnut Ridge Road resident captured video of the four-legged visitor who was taking in the sights while wandering in his backyard at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
ARMONK, NY
NBC New York

New Public Garden Park to Open in Midtown This Fall

New York City will welcome a new public green oasis this fall in the heart of Midtown -- complete with a selection of artisan foods, a central waterfall, and a circular hearth for visitors to gather around during the winter. The Midtown East park will be located at 550 Madison...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy