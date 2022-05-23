SWAT Team Responds After Pizza Delivery Man Robbed in Pittsburgh

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police's Troop D Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit announced on Wednesday the closure of a cold case from 1980. Using DNA testing and other methods, they identified the victim of a homicide, Edwin Rodriguez, and his killer, Nestor Quintanal. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker reviewed the case and said homicide charges would have been filed but Quintanal died in Florida in 2002 at the age of 71. On November 6, 1980, a body was found burning near I-80 in Wolf Creek Township. After an autopsy, the body could not be identified due to third-degree...

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO