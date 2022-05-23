ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT Team Responds After Pizza Delivery Man Robbed in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH, PA – The robbery of a pizza delivery man Sunday night ended with...

wtae.com

Man shot, left lying in the street in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was left lying in the street after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of Lowrie Street. Emergency responders found the man with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police solve cold case killing from 1980

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police's Troop D Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit announced on Wednesday the closure of a cold case from 1980. Using DNA testing and other methods, they identified the victim of a homicide, Edwin Rodriguez, and his killer, Nestor Quintanal. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker reviewed the case and said homicide charges would have been filed but Quintanal died in Florida in 2002 at the age of 71. On November 6, 1980, a body was found burning near I-80 in Wolf Creek Township. After an autopsy, the body could not be identified due to third-degree...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

SWAT team responds to Hill District

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: First responders and SWAT units are clearing the scene along the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue. The event, which Pittsburgh Police tell Action News 4, began as an apparent attempted robbery. SWAT entered the house just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, locating a weapon but no suspects.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dead, suspect in custody after Washington County standoff

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man is in custody, suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor, and engaging police in a standoff, Wednesday afternoon in Smith Township, Washington County. Watch the latest report in the video player above. The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Bryce Tacy, eventually surrendered...
wtae.com

Man found stabbed and bleeding in a bathroom at Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police made an arrest after a man was found stabbed several times and bleeding in a bathroom at Monroeville Mall on Saturday. Police said the victim told them he was stabbed with a pair of scissors after an argument inside the All Star Elite shop. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge says Greensburg shooting suspect will be prosecuted as an adult

An Allegheny County man who turned 18 just one month after he was charged with the attempted murder of three people outside of a Greensburg apartment building will be tried as an adult. A Westmoreland County judge this week rejected a defense request to transfer the criminal prosecution of Jaron...
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Suspects In Walmart Theft

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an access device fraud case in Crawford County. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Tuesday afternoon, the two individuals (pictured above and below) allegedly made unauthorized purchases using a known individual’s EBT card, on April 15, 2022, at Walmart, in Titusville, Crawford County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

West Mifflin police looking for armed robbery suspect

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police in West Mifflin are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of robbing a Speedway gas station along Kennywood Boulevard. Watch the report in the video player above. The robbery happened Monday just after 5:30 a.m., police said. Police described the...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Crash That Sent Woman To Hospital

One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
BUTLER, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

