Jackson Police Assist in Sefer Torah Parade

The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration On November 8, 1965, Beach Boys Party! was released, cementing the band's international super-stardom all over the world. 50 years later, Rhode Island Beach Boys tribute band The Driftwoods celebrate this milestone by performing it just the way The Beach Boys did it - 'unplugged' and acoustic. It begins with the band rehearsing and talking about their memories with the album, followed by the outside concert on historic Federal Hill, where Music Producer and Promoter Al Gomes introduces the band and event. Please enjoy this lively program, and I hope it continues the fun to your community like it did with ours!

MURRYSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO