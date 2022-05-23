ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

27 Megabus passengers injured after bus rolls over along I-95

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCu0o_0fn4H2QY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RXP3_0fn4H2QY00
27 Megabus passengers hurt after bus rolls over on I-95 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 27 passengers aboard a Megabus that was headed to Washington, D.C. were injured when the bus rolled over along Interstate 95 in Maryland.

The double-decker bus had started its route in New York City and was carrying 47 people at the time.

KDKA

15 of the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments / 7

Related
NBC New York

Baby Girl Dies, Mom Hurt After Jeep Driver Hits Both in NYC Crosswalk: Cops

A 1-year-old girl died and her mother was hurt after both were hit by a Jeep as they crossed a Staten Island intersection early Thursday, authorities say. The Jeep Cherokee driver was turning at the intersection of Abbott Street and Scarboro Avenue in Shore Acres as the mother and baby were in the crosswalk around 7 a.m. and hit them, police said. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Car, bus, truck crash in front of Macy's in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A bad crash involved a car, a sightseeing bus, and a large UPS truck in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. right in front of the flagship Macy's store on 34th St. just off the corner of 7th Ave. The area is usually...
MANHATTAN, NY
WTOP

2 killed in District Heights crash identified

Two people have died following a Friday night crash in District Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police. Authorities said they responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 5700 block of Marlboro Pike for a two-car crash. Marquise Lewis, 29, of D.C., was driving an SUV southbound when police...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Washington, PA
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Road in Washington

A crash involving two vehicles that left one overturned has caused a road closure in Washington, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. DOT officials said Route 109 is closed at Route 47. No reports on any injuries have been given.
WASHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Decker Bus#Interstate 95#New York City#Traffic Accident#Megabus#Kdka
PIX11

Bronx visitor wakes up to find all four of her tires stolen

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (PIX11) — Lynette Bright, who was visiting her sister in the Bronx, got an unwelcome present. “She startled me out of my sleep to tell me that all my tires [were] gone,” Bright said. All four tires were stolen overnight, she added. And it seems to be the gift the keeps on […]
BRONX, NY
popville.com

4:10pm Shooting at 13th and Upshur St, NW

From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of Upshur Street NW. Lookout for a Hispanic male, dark hair, grey hoodie and dark pants. From Alert DC: “MPD reports the 1300 block of Upshur Street NW between 13th Street and 14th Street NW is closed due to police activity. Please use alternate routes.”
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

NJ Man Trying To Flee Hospital With Makeshift Bedsheet Rope Dies: Report

A New Jersey man trying to flee from the third floor of a hospital fell to his death after trying to use a makeshift bedsheet as a rope, RLSmedia reports. Crews responding to the fall report at Clara Maass Hospital in Belleville, Essex County found a man suffering from serious injuries shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the outlet reports citing sources involved with the investigation.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Bus Driver Swerved To Avoid Collision Before Rollover Crash That Injured 27 People, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bus driver was swerving to avoid a collision Sunday morning when the bus rolled over on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Kingsville, according to preliminary details from the Maryland State Police. Based on their initial investigation, troopers determined that the bus was in the right lane when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, which veered off the road before it rolled over on its side, injuring 27 of the 47 people on board, troopers said. Fifteen of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and another 12 refused treatment at the scene of the crash. While the crash remains under investigation, authorities have ruled out impaired and distracted driving as factors that contributed to the wreck.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Shooter Killed By Jersey City Police (DEVELOPING)

Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice. The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues. Two officers were hospitalized with minor...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy