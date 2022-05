The growing cannabis industry in the state now gets lounges where people can come in and smoke, eat or just chill. The first cannabis lounge will open in Kalkaska on June 1. Kalkaska has been one of the surprising success stories since the legalization of recreational cannabis was approved in November of 2018. The small town has six dispensaries among its 2200 residents, making it one of the highest per capita weed stops in the state. So it's only appropriate that the first public lounge be in that northern Michigan city.

KALKASKA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO