New Palestine (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess has named Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina as his top three schools. “Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment,” Burgess tweeted.

NEW PALESTINE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO