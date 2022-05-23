ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
 3 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Lucky Penny Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. CT
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 5 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Alabama Softball was eliminated from its NCAA Regional

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

103 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum

May 23, 2011: Sports Illustrated published its story on the Tuscaloosa tornado, with Javier Arenas standing in its aftermath on the cover.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were starting and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Will Alabama’s matchup against Texas A&M be a night game on CBS?

Roll 'Bama Roll

What is going on with Alabama’s opaque, baffling Gymnastics program?

Yesterday, less than 96 hours after Dana Duckworth unexpectedly stepped down as head coach of the Alabama Gymnastics team, UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced her replacement: ‘Bama alum Ashley Priess-Johnston would be the next skipper of the program. To say that everything about the Tide’s coaching loss-and-search-and-replacement has...
Catfish 100.1

Alabama High School Football Coach Arrested For DUI A Second Time

If there's one thing that I've learned about Alabama is that high school football is major. On Friday night, what else is there to do?. There is no other place to be than in a stadium, watching some of the best athletes in the country compete at a high level for bragging rights. Over my time here in Alabama, I quickly have learned that Alabama has some of the best high school football coaches in the nation.
The Spun

Look: Major Confrontation At SEC Baseball Tournament Last Night

Last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt featured an interesting confrontation in the crowd. Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, who is an Ole Miss alum, was in attendance in Hoover, Ala., and he decided to try to do something about the infamous "Vandy whistlers" behind home plate.
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder honored with statue

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nick Saban has a statue. Now, so does boxer and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder. The “Bronze Bomber,” as he’s known, unveiled his very own bronze statue in front of the River Market on May 25. Wilder got his nickname because of his success...
