Redding, CA

Bull escapes injuring 6 people in Northern California rodeo arena

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGHWI_0fn4FBmu00

REDDING, Calif. — Several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo, authorities said.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo’s bull riding event, the Redding Rodeo Association said on Facebook .

The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries, including 15-year-old Jordan Greco, a sophomore at Redding’s Enterprise High School.

Greco told the Redding Record Searchlight the bull’s horn’s clipped his leg as the animal charged through the arena’s VIP section.

“Getting hit by a bull was an experience,” Greco said. “To be honest I didn’t feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions.”

At least one person was hurt near the Sundial Bridge, where the animal was finally caught, placed in a trailer and returned to its ranch, Redding police Cpl. Aaron Holleman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRzb4_0fn4FBmu00
Redding Rodeo shared a memo about the incident.
Facebook/ Redding Rodeo

“We wish the best to all those affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support,” the Redding Rodeo Association’s statement said.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Police#Accident#The Redding Rodeo#Enterprise High School#Facebook Redding Rodeo
