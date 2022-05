Click here to read the full article. Nicholas Cage is feeling the unbearable weight of one massive private island. The Oscar-winning actor, who once owned as many as 15 luxury homes, sold off the majority of his real estate portfolio roughly a decade ago to pay back a hefty tax debt. (You might also remember reading how he blew his $150 million fortune on outlandish things like a… dinosaur skull.) But he’s still struggling to offload Leaf Cay in the Bahamas. The idyllic island, which is located in the Exumas archipelago about 85 miles southeast of Nassau, was reportedly purchased by the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO