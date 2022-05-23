ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher’s Platform: Salmonella peanut butter outbreaks – what have we learned since 2008?

By Bill Marler
foodsafetynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– OPINION – Friday night the FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, reported that they are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. Total Illnesses: 14, Hospitalizations:...

