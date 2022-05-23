Planting, Farmer’s Almanacs And The Moon

CHARLOTTE – The “Old” Farmer’s Almanac has been around for 230 years and the “New” Farmer’s Almanac for 204 years. Both claim an 80% – 85% accuracy rate for their predictions. The predictions are determined by combining solar science, lunar activity, and meteorology. Their planting calendars help you pick the best...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures in the Charlotte area dropped into the 70s this week, but it won't be long until the Carolinas are back in the 80s this weekend and the 90s next week. By now, most folks have turned on the air conditioning, which can drive up your...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash. It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a […]
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, an iconic restaurant in China Grove opened back up after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing. “My dad,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization. At Blue Flowers stores across Queen City, there are many […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As experts warn about a possible recession, you may want to think twice before jumping off the company ship. The Great Resignation is still in full swing. Just last month, about four million workers left their jobs. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE — Nonprofits are offering assistance to Sterling families who are forced to leave their south Charlotte homes. In the neighborhood, you can already see signs that things are changing. Several homes appear vacant. Mattresses and other personal belongings are waiting to be picked up. As Keesha White prepares...
Leave the kids behind and indulge in South End’s newest immersive venue, The Puttery, a 21+ mini golf course that’s made its way from Texas to NC just in time for summer. There are different immersive, beautifully designed courses in every location that are meant to transport guests to another world. The Library, designed like, well, an antique library, complete with a section dedicated to other academic subjects, like the planets, or the Illusions Course, made to trick the eye.
It would be nice if my rent was lower. My significant other and I split the rent, but I couldn’t even pay the rent with one paycheck. (Thanks to inflation) RentCafe recently compiled a list of the most desirable cities in the U.S. for renters. The top city on the list is located in the state of North Carolina. Data were analyzed for hundreds of cities across the country. RentCafe then narrowed it down to 115 candidates for the best cities to be a renter in 2022. As indicated by the data, smaller cities offer the best quality of life for renters, as they represent half of the top 50 cities.
MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-area husband and wife team is selling their own pancake mix nationwide, thanks to help from some popular grocery store chains. Before tying the knot, Marquita and Devin Cater met at Central Piedmont Community College. Their conversations often revolved around their...
North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
Summer, summer, summer. It’s like a merry-go-round. Don’t miss these fun summer fests, sorted by date for best planning purposes. We’ll update as new news comes in. MAY 27-29 Circle K Speed Street Music Festival kicks off Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway. Flo Rida (Friday, May...
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A secluded estate on the banks of Lake Norman came on the market late last week as the most expensive home for sale across the Charlotte region at just shy of $7 million. [ALSO READ: Developer plans big residential project on Lake Norman]. Priced at $6.995...
CHARLOTTE – Wow! Memorial Day has arrived once again. The last Monday in May has become a day to anticipate with joy and pride for some. Others associate it with a different meaning as it is a day of mourning, sadness, tears and pain for some families. However, most Americans look forward to Memorial Day weekend as time at the beach, having a BBQ in the backyard, time off from the daily grind, and spending time with family and friends for rest and relaxation.
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — More than 76,000 pounds of infant formula arrived in Indianapolis from Europe Sunday afternoon. This comes after the Biden administration invoked the “Operation Fly Formula”. The administration authorized the use of military planes to bring in shipments from abroad to address the current...
RALEIGH – North Carolina is home to 13 Fortune 500 company’s headquarters facilities, according to the latest Fortune 500 list, released earlier today. But the state is also home to dozens of facilities from companies atop the Fortune 500 list, as well, and many more companies that Fortune ranked between 501st and 1,000th.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer approaching fast, many parents will be looking to find day cares, babysitters and camps to watch their kids this summer. What happens if a plan falls through? Can you leave your child home alone?. THE QUESTION. Is there a law in North Carolina that...
NEW YORK — Teachers around the country woke up on a school day the morning after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. One sat in her classroom during lunch in tears. Another watched students “like a hawk” every time the door creaked open. And a teacher of 40 years now thinks of his school as a war zone.
