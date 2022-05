Ukraine has warned that Russia’s invasion of the country threatens food safety and it is also worried about food fraud. Comments were made at the FAO/WHO Regional Coordinating Committee for Europe meeting, held this past week. Europe is the biggest Codex region with 52 countries ranging from Albania to Uzbekistan. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing was represented at the meeting.

