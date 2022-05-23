WCW Planned a “Real World” Style Reality Show for Cruiserweights

One of the matches that WWE Universe fans have been waiting for the longest is the one that took place on Friday night in the latest weekly episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX networks. After seeing the fairly anonymous 3 vs 3 of Wrestlemania Backlash, with the match that initially had to see the unification of the couple titles of the WWE main roster between only Usos and RK-Bro, which eventually became a match with his also internal Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, in the end, the company has opted to postpone the contest with the couple champions by just a few weeks.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO