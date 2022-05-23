ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Do Not Get Left In The Dark

By Greg Bartholomy
weeklypostnc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Thunderstorms and strong winds are known to cause power outages in our area. Consider getting a generator before storm season to provide power in the event of a power outage!. A portable generator is smaller providing a lower wattage, and often light enough to take with...

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation shows Charlotte City buses have failed to show up thousands of times already this year. Riders and transit aficionados have started calling them “ghost buses.” It’s the newest data WBTV found after reports on bus riders who say they can’t always count on the bus to show up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
WFAE.org

Why have earthquakes been hitting in the Carolinas?

North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How Charlotte plans to get cars off the road

Imagine if half of Charlotte’s residents got around by walking, biking or taking transit. What’s happening: That’s what city leaders want to achieve by 2040, according to a plan released Friday that outlines what a future in our growing city could look like with more infrastructure focused on people, not just cars. The Strategic Mobility […] The post How Charlotte plans to get cars off the road appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gb Electrical Services
WCNC

3 yoga stretches for the sciatica

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
FOX8 News

What is Delta 9 and how is it legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization. At Blue Flowers stores across Queen City, there are many […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WBTV

CATS bus drives off road on I-77, driver injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS bus drove off the highway on Monday evening amidst storms in Charlotte. In a picture taken by WBTV around 7 p.m., the bus can be seen over a guard rail at mile-marker 12 on I-77 southbound. Medic says no passengers were on board and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy