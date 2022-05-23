Do Not Get Left In The Dark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.

