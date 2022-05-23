ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Fitness group celebrates year of growth

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5PC7_0fn4D5eD00
Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members pray at the end of Saturday’s Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UT0AB_0fn4D5eD00
Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members do pushups in the Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park on Saturday to celebrate the group’s first year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpcGH_0fn4D5eD00
Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members do pushups during Saturday’s Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park to celebrate the group’s first year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUoso_0fn4D5eD00
Participants in the F3 Catchall Classic pose for a photograph after Saturday’s event at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4vTQ_0fn4D5eD00
Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members pray at the end of Saturday’s Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QENFq_0fn4D5eD00
Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members participate in the Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park on Saturday to celebrate the group’s first year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVHyk_0fn4D5eD00
Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members work out on a hot Saturday in the Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

With an American flag and a group banner waving in the front of the line , F3 Wilson Whirligig members ended their final workout of the inaugural Catchall Classic on Saturday.

The group was celebrating the end of its first year at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

“We started with six, and it has grown exponentially throughout the months,” said Michael Wetherington of Wilson, one of the early members. “I was one of the first that was in on it. It’s been a good group.”

Wetherington said the group is focused on fitness, faith and fellowship, hence the F3 name.

F3 started in Charlotte in 2011 and now boasts 3,246 daily workouts, including groups in Europe, Africa, Australia and Japan.

Wilson’s event drew 53 participants ages 13 to 58, according to Steven Cashiola, who led the workouts Saturday that included 8 miles of running and five 15-minute workouts.

The group started at Whirligig Park, then ran to the Wilson Recreation Center, then to Rotary Park, then to Barton College before returning to Whirligig Park.

At every stop, the men did pushups, jumping jacks and other cardio workouts.

“The mission of F3 is to plant and grow small workout groups for the invigoration of male community leadership,” Cashiola said.

At the end, each member calls out his name, age and nickname in what members call a “namearama.”

Zack Pipkin started the group in Wilson.

“I wanted to start working out in the mornings. I was tired of being lazy,” Pipkin said. “I was going to travel to the Greenville location. We had a bunch of guys from Greenville travel up, but it had been about a 45-minute drive at 4:15 in the morning, so my wife said, ‘Why don’t you start one here in Wilson?’ And we started one.”

Pipkin said the group meets at Whirligig Park for a 7 a.m. workout every Saturday.

“It is just a great central location,” Pipkin said. “The city of Wilson is great. The people are great. To be out here working with the whirligigs, it is just a great environment all around.”

The group’s Facebook page notes that workouts are also held from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at various locations around town.

Pipkin said he was pleased how the group has grown in the last year.

“I think the community is great,” Pipkin said. “Prior to this group, I didn’t know many men in the area, and now we have 50-plus brothers here that had never got to meet, and if it wasn’t for the group, I would never know them.”

The group is free to join. Just show up at one of its workouts.

“We are open to all men, and that’s what we are looking for is to get everyone out,” Pipkin said.

Pipkin said he is thankful that so many turned out for the Catchall Classic.

“It was a great first event, man, incredible,” Pipkin said. “It was phenomenal to see 50-plus people show up. We wanted to have a big turnout.

“We were hoping that people would sign up and come on out, and they delivered. It was great.”

At the conclusion of the event, the group donated more than $650 to the Wilson Crisis Center.

“You are all my sons,” Nancy Sallenger told the men. Sallenger is director of the 24-hour telephone assistance organization.

Pipkin called the group “a brotherhood.”

“This is a family. We are in it together,” Pipkin said. “Leave no man behind. That is just our mantra and something we try to live by.”

Comments / 1

Related
raleighmag.com

Local merchants celebrating benchmark birthdays.

“Every woman wants a Bailey’s box.” … Like most bejeweled stories, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry’s began as a love story—the love of two people for jewelry and each other—and like its now-famed black-and-white boxes, the jewels of that love have stood the test of time. Craftsman and watchmaker Clyde Sr. and “Mama” Ann Bailey opened the first Bailey’s in Rocky Mount in 1948. Seventy-four years and five locations later (including the largest jewelry store in NC at Village District—and a recent addition in LA!), Bailey’s is now in its third generation of family ownership, with Clyde Jr. and his wife (and high school sweetheart) Jane, alongside their son Trey and wife Marci, continuing the legacy of making Bailey’s North Carolina’s premier destination jewelry store. The luster no doubt comes from the family feel and their connection to the communities they serve. And Bailey’s shine isn’t dulling anytime soon. In addition to their love for what they do and big hearts (naturally), Bailey’s employees are the most accredited professionals in the jewelry industry—made up of graduate gemologists, master bench jewelers and watchmakers, Gemological Institute of America accredited employees, and more. They say diamonds are forever… baileybox.com.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Whisk cooking store to close, but community lives on

After 10 years in business, Whisk in Cary will be closing its doors. But before you think it's another victim of the COVID economy, think again. Dan and Diana Saklad opened the cooking store in Waverly Place 10 years ago. In that time, I took a cooking class there while pregnant with my first child and have since taken all three of my kids there to pick out cookie cutters and sprinkles (and done a lot of holiday shopping for my husband).
CARY, NC
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wilson, NC
Wilson, NC
Lifestyle
WNCT

Greenville native talks budding acting career, new movie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The acting bug caught Greenville native Adaisha Strong at an early age. Now, you can see her hard work paying off in a new film. WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with Strong about her new movie on BET+ called “A Message from Brianna.” She also discusses what her plans are for directing […]
neusenews.com

“God is great” LCSO Maj. Ryan Dawson credits medical miracle to his Christian faith

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Major Ryan Dawson, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter with North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, responded to a fire call on April 29, 2022. While on the call, he experienced internal bleeding that medical professionals could not stop and he spent the next 23 days in and out of hospitals including Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington and ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilson Whirligig#American
cbs17

Latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center breaks ground June 2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 2, organizers will break ground on the latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The $80 million center will be built near downtown Fayetteville. Organizers said the center will be interactive and tell thousands of engaging stories, all surrounding a very dark period in U.S. history. National scholars and historians from across the country will gather the stories.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Summertime Greenville Block Party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Michelle and Nailzz is hosting a community block party free to the public at its location at 661 S Memorial Drive. The family-friendly block party will be held May 22 from 3-6 p.m. There will be bouncy houses for the kids, face painting, giveaways, food trucks...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
ncwc.edu

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for NCWU’s New Outdoor Classroom

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Today, North Carolina Wesleyan University held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Marvin and Cynthia Barnes – Family Fare Convenience Stores Outdoor Classroom. In December 2020, NC Wesleyan announced plans for construction of this unique learning environment, made possible by a generous gift from the Barnes family.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hardee’s Morehead City closes, leaving a 50-year legacy

— Morehead City is losing a restaurant icon today as the Hardee’s staff at the Morehead Plaza restaurant flip the last burger and hand out the last soft drink or milkshake at 2 p.m. this afternoon. The public announcement of the closure, which takes effect when the restaurant finishes...
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
5K+
Followers
744
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy