Fitness group celebrates year of growth

Members of the F3 Wilson Whirligig group and other area F3 group members pray at the end of Saturday’s Catchall Classic at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

Participants in the F3 Catchall Classic pose for a photograph after Saturday’s event at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

With an American flag and a group banner waving in the front of the line , F3 Wilson Whirligig members ended their final workout of the inaugural Catchall Classic on Saturday.

The group was celebrating the end of its first year at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

“We started with six, and it has grown exponentially throughout the months,” said Michael Wetherington of Wilson, one of the early members. “I was one of the first that was in on it. It’s been a good group.”

Wetherington said the group is focused on fitness, faith and fellowship, hence the F3 name.

F3 started in Charlotte in 2011 and now boasts 3,246 daily workouts, including groups in Europe, Africa, Australia and Japan.

Wilson’s event drew 53 participants ages 13 to 58, according to Steven Cashiola, who led the workouts Saturday that included 8 miles of running and five 15-minute workouts.

The group started at Whirligig Park, then ran to the Wilson Recreation Center, then to Rotary Park, then to Barton College before returning to Whirligig Park.

At every stop, the men did pushups, jumping jacks and other cardio workouts.

“The mission of F3 is to plant and grow small workout groups for the invigoration of male community leadership,” Cashiola said.

At the end, each member calls out his name, age and nickname in what members call a “namearama.”

Zack Pipkin started the group in Wilson.

“I wanted to start working out in the mornings. I was tired of being lazy,” Pipkin said. “I was going to travel to the Greenville location. We had a bunch of guys from Greenville travel up, but it had been about a 45-minute drive at 4:15 in the morning, so my wife said, ‘Why don’t you start one here in Wilson?’ And we started one.”

Pipkin said the group meets at Whirligig Park for a 7 a.m. workout every Saturday.

“It is just a great central location,” Pipkin said. “The city of Wilson is great. The people are great. To be out here working with the whirligigs, it is just a great environment all around.”

The group’s Facebook page notes that workouts are also held from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at various locations around town.

Pipkin said he was pleased how the group has grown in the last year.

“I think the community is great,” Pipkin said. “Prior to this group, I didn’t know many men in the area, and now we have 50-plus brothers here that had never got to meet, and if it wasn’t for the group, I would never know them.”

The group is free to join. Just show up at one of its workouts.

“We are open to all men, and that’s what we are looking for is to get everyone out,” Pipkin said.

Pipkin said he is thankful that so many turned out for the Catchall Classic.

“It was a great first event, man, incredible,” Pipkin said. “It was phenomenal to see 50-plus people show up. We wanted to have a big turnout.

“We were hoping that people would sign up and come on out, and they delivered. It was great.”

At the conclusion of the event, the group donated more than $650 to the Wilson Crisis Center.

“You are all my sons,” Nancy Sallenger told the men. Sallenger is director of the 24-hour telephone assistance organization.

Pipkin called the group “a brotherhood.”

“This is a family. We are in it together,” Pipkin said. “Leave no man behind. That is just our mantra and something we try to live by.”