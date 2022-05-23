ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

By Big Rob
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 3 days ago
If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the...

95 Rock KKNN

You Could Own a Piece of Colorado Ski Resort History

You could own a piece of Colorado ski resort history as Loveland Ski Area will be giving season pass holders the chance to buy a used chair lift following a facelift the resort will soon be getting. What's Going on at Colorado's Loveland Ski Area?. If you've driven through the...
LOVELAND, CO
KXRM

Fourth Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Caniacs” can get their fix of delicious chicken at a new location in Colorado Springs – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened a new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The new location is at 3710 North Citadel Drive, near Galley and Academy, and marks the fourth Raising Cane’s location in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

So A Bear Strolls Into A Colorado Condo Office And…

It wants to rent out a unit? Is looking for food? Just wanted to pop in and say howdy? Wanted to scare the crap out of people? Maybe a little of all of the above?. Well, I'm not 100% positive but I'm pretty sure that some cookies that were left out were the culprit and honestly, who can blame the bear for wanting some cookies.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Best Holiday Weekend Travel Advice: Stay Alive, Don’t Speed

Did you know that speeding is a contributing factor in almost half of Colorado's roadway fatalities?. As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation, and other law enforcement agencies are urging Coloradans to "slow down and obey the speed limit." The purpose of speed limits is not to impose on your rights, but to save lives and to make the road safer for everyone.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

See What Remains in the Abandoned Ghost Town of Carson, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If Colorado ghost towns are on your bucket list this summer you'll have plenty to select from. The Centennial State is home to over 300 of them just waiting out in the woods to be respectfully rediscovered.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

40 things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend. The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction, and Colorado's water parks open for the season. The holiday...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

10 Denver-Area Food and Drink Festivals to Help You Make the Most of Summer

Nothing says summer in the Centennial State quite like sipping IPAs or eating a mountain of smoked meat while listening to live music in the sun. Festival season is officially here and, while there are plenty of good reasons to hop in the car and head to the mountains or the Western Slope, there are also a variety of indulgent food and drink festivals right here in the Denver metro area. Below are a few of our favorites.
DENVER, CO
Westword

This Korean Fried Chicken Chain Is Planning a Big Colorado Expansion

The Korean fried chicken trend continues to grow. Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, the bb.q Chicken at 2495 South Havana Street in Aurora will host a belated grand-opening celebration with tastings and visits from prominent members of the community. And just weeks later, a second outpost is...
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Honoring Juneteenth: Local Brewery Gets It Right

DENVER (CBS4)– Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The federal government officially recognized Juneteenth in 2021, but the “new” holiday has been celebrated for more than 150 years. The commercialization of holidays isn’t new in America, however, many feel there’s already a disconnect between companies and the significance of June 19. Walmart’s Juneteenth ice cream sparked criticism on social media, prompting the company to remove the product from its shelves. Many accused the big box store of being tone deaf. Images of Juneteenth plasticware and can coolers with the phrase “IT’S THE FREEDOM FOR ME” went viral. Would you...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

This Littleton detox center feels like a relaxing hotel

Each private room has a queen bed covered in a plush, gray comforter, plus a flat-screen TV and a remote control to browse Netflix and Hulu. For lunch and dinner, restaurant menus circulate and meals arrive via Uber Eats. Guests can log into their jobs from their rooms or read...
cpr.org

Southern Colorado could become home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Reserve

A coalition of South Central Colorado communities, federal agencies and organizations is working to tamp down light pollution and create what could become the world’s largest International Dark Sky Reserve covering some 4,200 square miles. They want to keep the sky dark, so the stars will stay bright and unobscured by artificial light.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

